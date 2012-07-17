July 17 Towns across New Jersey have failed to
cut hundreds of lawyers and other professionals from the public
pension system despite a law passed five years ago requiring
them to do so, according to the results of a probe released on
Tuesday.
Some of the 202 independent contractors identified in the
report are signed up to receive benefits through multiple towns
at once, according to New Jersey Comptroller Matthew Boxer's
report. Without action, the improper enrollments could
eventually cost the state $1.9 million annually.
The problem is "extensive," Boxer said in a statement.
"Local governments across the state have not done nearly enough
to ensure that only eligible employees receive pension
benefits."
One lawyer, who was not named in the report, is on track to
receive pensions from six different municipalities, a practice
called "tacking."
In some cases, local governments decided to keep their
attorney enrolled in the pension plan based on that same
attorney's legal advice, the report said.
"Government officials should not be relying on pension
eligibility advice from the very attorney whose eligibility is
at issue," Boxer said. "That just flies in the face of common
sense."
The investigation covered just 58 local municipalities. Not
included in the probe were 515 municipalities and 597 school
districts. If those were also reviewed, it "could yield hundreds
of additional professionals inappropriately enrolled" in the
pension system, the report said.
Boxer said he will send the 202 names to the state's
Division of Pension and Benefits for review and possible removal
of the recipients. He did not make any criminal allegations.
New Jersey has been plagued by a range of pension fraud and
abuse in years past. In 2005, the state formed a benefits review
task force to dig into the way the system functioned and to
recommend cost controls.
Two years later, the state had new laws governing pension
eligibility, including a provision that was supposed to strip
attorneys, doctors, engineers and other professionals who were
working as independent contractors from New Jersey's Public
Employees' Retirement System (PERS).
Those already receiving pension credit for their time under
the old law were supposed to stop accruing that credit as of
2008.
Yet one attorney, for example, makes $191,654 as the
director of the legal department for the Borough of Fairview,
and also makes $50,000 as legal counsel for the Guttenberg Board
of Education. He is enrolled in PERS for both part-time
positions and has accrued at least 22 years of pension credits,
the report said.
If the lawyer retired now, he would get about $97,200 a year
in pension benefits. If he was cut off in 2008 as he should have
been under the new law, his annual benefits would drop by nearly
$30,000 to $67,776 annually, the report found.
Most others mentioned in the report, none of whom were
named, made much less from their municipal work even if they
worked for several entities at once.