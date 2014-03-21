March 21 - Fitch Ratings cut its rating outlook on New
Jersey's general obligation debt of about $2.4 billion, citing
budget strain and saying economic performance was insufficient
to support the growing demands of the state's high long-term
liabilities.
The ratings agency affirmed its 'AA-' rating on the state's
GOs, reflecting New Jersey's high wealth levels and broad
economy despite a high debt burden, but it cut its rating
outlook to 'negative' from 'stable.'
Fitch said New Jersey's revenue performance in fiscal 2013
was challenged by an "overly optimistic" adopted budget revenue
forecast and the impact of storm Sandy.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar; Editing by Kirti Pandey)