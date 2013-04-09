BRIEF-Outcome Health announces financing round
* Outcome Health - announces a financing round valuing company at $5 billion pre-money
April 9 The New Jersey Turnpike Authority is planning to sell $736.1 million of turnpike revenue bonds during the week of April 15, said a market source on Tuesday.
The sale consists of $646 million Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) bonds and $90.1 million of fixed interest rate bonds, according to the preliminary official statement.
Citigroup is the lead manager on the sale.
LONDON, May 31 Emerging market equities were set to end May with a fifth straight month of gains on Wednesday while most currencies advanced against the dollar, supported also by new data showing brisk Chinese factory activity.