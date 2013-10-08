BRIEF-Air Canada announces board chairman David Richardson's retirement
* Air Canada announces board chairman David I. Richardson retirement, appointment of Vagn Sørensen as incoming chairman
Oct 8 New Klondike Exploration Ltd : * Revises terms of private placement offering * Offering has been increased to a maximum of $350,000 in gross proceeds * Revised offering of units will consist of up to 7,000,000 units at a price of
$0.05 per unit * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
BRASILIA, April 7 Brazil has agreed to allow imports of Colombian vehicles and car parts without a 30 percent industrial products tax (IPI) as part of a bilateral auto pact under negotiation during Mercosur trade talks with Latin America's Pacific coast countries, a Brazilian government source said on Friday.