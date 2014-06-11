US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as earnings gather pace; AmEx boosts Dow
* Indexes up: Dow 0.35 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.34 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
June 11 NewLead Holdings Ltd : * U.S. judge denies NewLead Holdings Ltd a preliminary injunction to
stop ironridge global IV from obtaining more NewLead shares to satisfy
various liabilities -- court ruling * U.S. district judge william pauley says dissolves temporary restraining order
because he lacks personal jurisdiction over ironridge * Pauley says even if jurisdiction existed, NewLead has not shown it deserves
preliminary relief * Pauley says dissolves temporary restraining order dated June 3, and closes
case
* Indexes up: Dow 0.35 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.34 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
April 20 Doctors have struggled for years to deliver medication effectively to the inner ear, but two companies are vying to be first to introduce new treatments which, if successful, could together chalk up some $800 million in peak sales.