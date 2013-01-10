BRIEF-Azure Midstream Partners LP announces effectiveness of plan of liquidation
* Azure Midstream Partners LP announces effectiveness of plan of liquidation
NEW YORK Jan 10 NewLead Holdings Ltd : * Up 16 percent to $2.17 in premarket after the company said it received a capital contribution of industrial metal valued at $236.4 million in exchange for a 36.8 percent equity interest
* New facility will have a daily milling capacity of 30,000 cwts, and ability to grind soft and hard wheat varieties