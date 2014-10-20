(Adds detail; updates shares)
Oct 20 NewLink Genetics Corp said it
entered into an agreement with Roche Holding AG to
develop NewLink's cancer immunotherapy, making the Ebola vaccine
developer eligible to receive over $1 billion in milestone
payments.
NewLink's shares jumped nearly 30 percent before the bell on
Monday.
Immunotherapies are a class of drugs designed to help the
body's own immune system fend off disease.
Iowa-based NewLink, which holds the commercial license for
an Ebola vaccine developed by the Canadian government, will
receive an upfront payment of $150 million under the worldwide
licensing deal from Genentech, a unit of Switzerland's Roche.
Under the agreement, the companies will develop a NewLink
inhibitor, NLG919, that is designed to disrupt the mechanism by
which tumors evade the patients immune system.
Genentech will fund future research, development,
manufacturing and marketing costs related to the drug, NewLink
said.
NLG919 is currently in early-stage testing for use in solid
tumors. The company is currently testing a similar inhibitor,
indoximod, in mid-stage studies in patients with breast and
prostate cancer.
NewLink's shares were up 30 percent at $38.20. They rose 62
percent in the past week.
