May 14 South African investment house Brait SE
will on Friday announce a deal to buy British fashion
retailer New Look for about 1.9 billion pounds ($3
billion), Sky News reported late on Thursday.
New Look, which also received a joint offer from Chinese
buyout firm CDH and Clayton Dubilier & Rice, cancelled meetings
scheduled for Friday with analysts ahead of a potential listing,
Sky said. (bit.ly/1RL9z0E)
New Look's Chief Executive Anders Kristiansen told reporters
in February that the retailer was ready for a stock market
flotation, though that decision was up to the owners.
In April, Brait bought an 80 percent controlling stake in
gym group VIrgin Active for $1 billion.
Brait and New look could not be reached for a comment
outside regular business hours.
($1 = 0.6341 pounds)
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane
Craft)