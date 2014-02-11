LONDON Feb 11 British fashion retailer New Look
said strong online sales over Christmas had helped it to rescue
an otherwise difficult third quarter, as it posted flat earnings
in the three months to the end of December.
The group, owned by private equity firms Apax and
Permira, and founder Tom Singh, said the strong online sales had
helped the group recover from the unseasonably warm weather
which marked the start of the three month period, and fierce
discounting on the high street at the end.
In the 13 weeks to the end of December, adjusted core
earnings were flat at 83.3 million pounds, and up 9.9 percent
over the nine month period. Third quarter revenue was up 5
percent, with online sales up over 50 percent.
New Look, which opened its first store in Britain in 1969,
said it was now optimistic about the year ahead, and was on
track to open its first stores in Shanghai and Beijing in Spring
2014. It currently trades from 1,104 stores worldwide.
"We are pleased with our performance in a difficult
quarter," Chief Executive Anders Kristiansen said.
"Growth was once more driven by a particularly strong
E-commerce performance - both from our own site and from third
parties - and our New Look International business turned in a
commendable performance, up 7.2 percent in the period."