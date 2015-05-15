* Brait's second major deal in a month
* Enters fiercely competitive UK fashion retail market
* Shares rise more than 3 percent
(Adds details)
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, May 15 African investment
heavyweight Brait SE said it will pay $1.2 billion for
virtually all of budget clothes retailer New Look, giving it a
substantial presence in Britain's fiercely competitive fashion
retail market.
The deal puts Brait, whose top shareholder is South African
retail mogul Christo Wiese, in the middle of the crowded British
high street, where New Look vies with Primark, part
of AB Foods, Next and H&M.
New Look, owned by private equity groups Apax and
Permira, as well as founder Tom Singh, has 600 stores in the UK
and Ireland and trades from a further 200 across Europe, North
Africa, the Middle East and Asia including China where it wants
to expand.
It is the second big deal in a month for Brait, one of
Africa's largest investment houses which is also buying fitness
chain Virgin Active. Brait will take a 90 percent equity stake
in New Look for 780 million pounds ($1.23 billion), giving the
retailer an enterprise value of 1.9 billion pounds, which
includes 1 billion pounds in debt.
The remaining stake will stay in the hands of the founder
family and management.
New Look had been eyeing a stock market listing when Brait
swooped, with chief executive Anders Kristiansen telling
reporters in February that the retailer was ready for
floatation.
However, Nick Bubb, an independent retail analyst in London,
said an IPO may not have made sense for New Look, which has
ambitions to grow in China, the world's most populous country.
"An IPO never looked a runner given New Look's very
chequered UK history and the unproven Chinese potential," Bubb
said.
"Whether New Look's recent revival can be sustained is
another matter, given the surplus capacity in the UK fast
fashion market."
New Look, which also operates in France, Poland and Belgium,
pulled a planned stock market listing in 2010 amid turbulent
financial markets.
Shares in Johannesburg-listed Brait jumped more than 3
percent shortly before giving up some of the gains to trade 2.12
percent higher at 92.83 rand - valuing it at $4 billion.
Brait raised 8.6 billion rand ($730 million) in 2011 - at
the time South Africa's largest ever capital raising - by
increasing the size of its publicly owned shares.
It has stuck with its strategy of investing in private
companies, including British supermarket chain Iceland Foods and
South Africa's Premier Foods, the biggest maker of local staples
such as maize meal and bread.
Last month, it announced a $1 billion deal to buy Virgin
Active, using some of the 26 billion rand it made from selling
its stake in Pepkor, Africa's biggest budget clothes retailer,
in a deal that intercepted a planned initial public offering.
New Look was advised by Goldman Sachs International, JP
Morgan Cazenove, Clifford Chance and Price Waterhouse Cooper
while Rand Merchant Bank, a unit for FirstRand, and
Nomura International advised Brait.
($1 = 0.6344 pounds)
($1 = 11.8195 rand)
(Additional reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and James
Davey; Editing by David Goodman and Anna Willard)