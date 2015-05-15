* Brait's second major deal in a month
* Enters fiercely competitive UK fashion retail market
* Deal diverts potential stock market listing
* Shares rise more than 3 percent
(Adds private equity returns, shareholder comment)
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, May 15 African investment
heavyweight Brait SE will pay $1.2 billion for
virtually all of budget clothes retailer New Look, giving it a
substantial presence in Britain's fiercely competitive fashion
retail market.
The deal, announced on Friday, puts Brait, whose top
shareholder is South African retail mogul Christo Wiese, in the
middle of the crowded British high street, where New Look
vies with Primark, part of AB Foods, Next
and H&M.
New Look, owned by private equity groups Apax and
Permira, as well as founder Tom Singh, has 600 stores in the UK
and Ireland and trades from a further 200 across Europe, North
Africa, the Middle East and Asia including China where it wants
to expand.
It is the second big deal in a month for Brait, one of
Africa's largest investment houses which is also buying fitness
chain Virgin Active.
Brait will take a 90 percent equity stake in New Look for
780 million pounds ($1.23 billion), giving the retailer an
enterprise value of 1.9 billion pounds, which includes 1 billion
pounds in debt. The remaining stake will stay in the hands of
the founding family and management.
Brait shareholder Momentum Asset Management, which has more
than 1.6 billion rand funds under its custody, said it was a
strategic move into the British market that should be less risky
than some African ones.
"It's a lot of money Brait is paying and the UK market is
highly competitive," Wayne McCurrie, fund manager at Momentum,
which, according to Thomson Reuters data, owns a stake worth
just under $10 million.
"But on the bright side it is not as risky as Nigeria, for
example, and over time to diversify is actually a logical
strategic move."
CHINESE POTENTIAL
New Look had been eyeing a stock market listing when Brait
swooped, with chief executive Anders Kristiansen telling
reporters in February that the retailer was ready for
floatation.
However, Nick Bubb, an independent retail analyst in London,
said an IPO may not have made sense for New Look, which has
ambitions to grow in China, the world's most populous country.
"An IPO never looked a runner given New Look's very
chequered UK history and the unproven Chinese potential," Bubb
said.
"Whether New Look's recent revival can be sustained is
another matter, given the surplus capacity in the UK fast
fashion market."
New Look, which also operates in France, Poland and Belgium,
pulled a planned stock market listing in 2010 amid turbulent
financial markets.
Shares in Brait, which is also listed in Luxembourg
, jumped more than 3 percent before giving up some of
the gains to trade 2.12 percent higher at 92.83 rand - valuing
it at $4 billion.
"New Look is an attractive investment opportunity for Brait,"
said John Gnodde, Brait's chief executive and former Goldman
Sachs banker, adding that the company had the potential to "grow
rapidly" in several other markets that include China.
Brait raised 8.6 billion rand ($730 million) in 2011 - at
the time South Africa's largest ever capital raising - by
issuing more publicly owned shares and ditching the private
equity business model.
But it has stuck with its strategy of investing in private
companies, including British supermarket chain Iceland Foods and
South Africa's Premier Foods, the biggest maker of local staples
such as maize meal and bread.
Last month, it announced a $1 billion deal to buy Virgin
Active, using some of the 26 billion rand it made from selling
its stake in Pepkor, Africa's biggest budget clothes retailer,
in a deal that intercepted a planned initial public offering.
HIGHEST OFFER
Apax made a return of 4.4 times its original investment, and
Permira made 4.3 times, two sources familiar with the matter
said.
The business received offers from other trade buyers,
including Asian bidders, but Brait's offer was the highest and
more than the company was expected to fetch in an IPO, one of
the sources added.
Permira said the deal valued its stake in New Look at 37
million pounds, nearly 70 percent more than the January
valuation of 22 million pounds.
New Look was advised by Goldman Sachs International, JP
Morgan Cazenove, Clifford Chance and Price Waterhouse Cooper
while Rand Merchant Bank, a unit for FirstRand, and
Nomura International advised Brait. Altium advised New Look
founder Singh.
The transaction is expected to complete at the end of June.
($1 = 0.6344 pounds)
($1 = 11.8195 rand)
(Additional reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo in
JOHANNESBURG, James Davey and Freya Berry LONDON; Editing by
David Goodman and Anna Willard)