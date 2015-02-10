(Repeats story to additional clients with new story name, text unchanged)

LONDON Feb 10 British fashion retailer New Look is ready to have another attempt at an initial public offering (IPO), though the decision is up to its owners, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"I think this business is a business that's ready (to IPO) ... but it's not my decision to decide when we should do an IPO or not," chief executive Anders Kristiansen told reporters.

New Look, which pulled a planned stock market listing in 2010 amid turbulent financial markets, is owned by private equity groups Apax and Permira as well as founder Tom Singh. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Neil Maidment)