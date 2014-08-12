BRIEF-Fonterra says NZ milk production in February was down 3 pct
* Total New Zealand milk production in February was down 3 pct compared to the same month last year
Aug 12 New Look Group Ltd
* Q1 group revenue +8.1% to £392.5m
* Group like-for-like sales +8.9%
* UK like-for-like sales +11.6%
* Group adjusted EBITDA +18.8% at £59.4m
* Says Q1 results exceeded internal expectations
* Indicative offer received for Mim
* We have had a pleasing start to Q2, achieving a greater proportion of full price sales than last year Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE, April 27 Aurizon Holdings Chief Executive Andrew Harding said it will be more than a month before coal rail operations return to normal, following damage cause by Cyclone Debbie in Australia in late March.