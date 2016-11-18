Nov 18 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc urged
shareholders on Friday to vote for its proposed C$1 billion
($764 million) acquisition of Australian miner Newmarket Gold
Inc.
Shareholders wanted the Canadian miner to resume talks with
Gold Fields Ltd and Silver Standard Resources Inc
on Wednesday, arguing that it was too hasty in
rejecting their takeover offers.
Kirkland had confirmed last week a Reuters report that the
two firms had made three joint bids for the mid-sized gold miner
and recently sweetened their offer to about C$1.4 billion.
Shareholders want the company to disclose more details of
the offer so they can weigh it against Kirkland's planned
acquisition of Newmarket Gold.
The Newmarket Gold transaction is somewhat of an outlier, as
gold mining executives say the rising price of bullion has made
acquisitions costlier for a sector focused on financial
discipline.
Results of the shareholder vote on the Kirkland
Lake-Newmarket deal are due Nov. 25.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)