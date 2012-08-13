PORT LOUIS Aug 13 Luxury hotel group New
Mauritius Hotels said profit would likely fall in the
current year and in 2012/13, hit by lower tourist numbers after
a cut in the number of direct flights to Europe.
NMH said on Monday pretax profit fell 8.5 percent to 839.5
million Mauritian rupees ($27 million) in the nine months to
June.
Tourism, a traditional cornerstone of the Indian Ocean
island's economy, has been forecast to account for 7.9 percent
of domestic product in 2012, down from 8.4 percent last year.
The downturn in tourism, hit by economic turmoil in the euro
zone - the sector's key source market - was also expected to
prompt the central Bank to trim its forecasts.
"In such a context, we expect a more difficult situation and
poorer performance in the period October 2012 to September 2013
from our operations in Mauritius," NMH chief executive Herbert
Couacaud said in a company magazine published on Monday.
Newton Securities analyst Kavissen Senivassen said the move
by national carrier Air Mauritius to slim its roster
of flights to destinations such as Germany, Italy and
Switzerland would mean fewer high-spending tourists lounging on
the island's white-sand beaches.
NMH shares closed down 3.2 percent to 60 rupees.
Commercial director Roger de Speville said there had been a
drop in bookings from this month after the routes were axed.
"It seems that this trend would continue," he said.
($1 = 30.8000 Mauritius rupees)
