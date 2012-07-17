(In second sentence of paragraph 4, corrects date to July 12)
SAN FRANCISCO, July 17 The New Mexico Finance
Authority, which issues debt to help local governments with
public works, is under investigation for alleged fraudulent
financial reporting, the state's securities regulator said on
Tuesday.
The probe is centered on an allegedly false audit of the
authority's financial reports.
"A preliminary review by our investigative team confirms
that the 2011 audit report circulated to investors was in fact a
forgery," said Daniel Tanaka, director of the state's Securities
Division. "The 2011 audit is still incomplete to this day."
The State Auditor's office is also involved in the probe,
which began on July 13. The office said on July 12 it designated
the authority for a special audit after finding a "fraudulent
audit report had been produced to create the appearance that
NMFA received an independent audit for fiscal year 2011."
The authority, created in 1992 to assist local governments
with infrastructure projects, said in a statement that its board
determined former authority controller Gregory Campbell
"misrepresented to senior management the status of the audit and
provided financial statements for use with third parties that he
falsely represented as 'audited' by NMFA's outside auditing
firm."
Campbell, who left the authority last month, could not be
reached for comment. The auditing firm, Clifton Gunderson, was
not immediately available for comment.
Law firm Steptoe & Johnson will conduct a review of the
matter and KPMG will audit NMFA's financial results.
Moody's Investors Service on Friday put the authority's
Public Project Revolving Fund Aa1 Senior Lien and Aa2
Subordinate Lien ratings under review for downgrade, a move
affecting $1.26 billion in outstanding total debt.
The action followed a July 12 statement by the authority
that said it had withdrawn its 2011 audit after finding it was
not completed properly. Moody's said that was a key factor in
placing the ratings under review.
"As a result, the financial results have been presented
erroneously as 'audited' since earlier this year," the
authority's statement said.
Last week NMFA delayed a bond sale that had been initially
planned for July 26. The Series 2012B Senior Lien Public Project
Revolving Fund Revenue Bonds has been postponed until after an
audit of NMFA financial results is completed.
(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Tiziana Barghini and
Phil Berlowitz)