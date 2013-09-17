Sept 17 New Millennium Iron Corp said a Canadian project owned with India's Tata Steel Ltd made its first shipment, sending New Millennium shares up as much as 24 percent.

The joint venture, Tata Steel Minerals Canada (TSMC), is developing the Direct Shipping Ore project in the provinces of Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

About 77,000 tons of iron ore were shipped that will be transported to Tata Steel Europe's steel plants, New Millennium said in a statement.

The Direct Shipping Ore project is operated by TSMC, in which New Millennium holds 20 percent and Tata Steel owns the rest.

Tata Steel is New Millennium's biggest shareholder with about 26.3 percent stake.

The project comprises mining, crushing, washing, screening and drying run-of-mine ore. Commercial sales will begin soon, New Millennium said.

The project contains 64.1 million tons of proven and probable reserves.

New Millennium shares were up 21 percent at 75 Canadian cents on Tuesday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock had earlier touched a high of 77 Canadian cents. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)