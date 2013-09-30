Oct 1 Newmont Mining Corp the biggest
gold miner in the United States, has joined the race for
Glencore Xstrata's copper mining project in Peru, the
Financial Times reported in its Tuesday edition.
Newmont's Chief Executive Gary Goldberg told the Financial
Times that Glencore's Las Bambas mine was "an interesting
prospect".
"The thing that is interesting is that it is further down
the development path, it is closer to production," Goldberg told
the newspaper.
"Clearly we wouldn't do that on our own. We would look at
doing something with other partners," he was quoted as saying.
A spokesman for Newmont Mining said the company does not
comment on rumors.
Glencore agreed to sell Las Bambas earlier this year to meet
demands from China's antitrust authorities after its takeover of
mining group Xstrata. The regulator feared the tie-up handed the
newly formed commodities powerhouse too much clout in copper.