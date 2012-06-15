Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
JAKARTA, June 15 Newmont Corp's Indonesian copper and gold mine has been granted clearance to export copper ore concentrate, after the government imposed new rules on mineral exports, a senior government official said on Friday.
"Newmont Nusa Tenggara has also obtained an export permit for copper concentrate," Deddy Saleh, director general of foreign trade told reporters at the Trade Ministry in Jakarta.
Indonesia in May asked all miners to submit plans to build smelters to add value to the country's mining sector ahead of a 2014 ban on raw mineral exports, while also imposing a 20 percent export duty on ore exports.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.