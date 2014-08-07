BRIEF-Microsoft expects unearned revenue between $26.8 bln and $27 bln for Q4 - Conf Call
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
MELBOURNE Aug 7 Newmont Mining Corp Chief Executive Gary Goldberg said on Thursday he was open to resuming discussions about a potential merger with Barrick Gold Corp but had not heard from the company since April.
Merger talks between the No. 1 and No. 3 global gold miners descended into acrimony in April, with Barrick and Newmont publicly accusing each other of scuppering a deal favoured by many investors.
In July, Barrick Chairman John Thornton said the miner remained open to a tie-up with Newmont but made it clear that a deal was not his current focus. On Thursday a source familiar with the company said Barrick's view had not changed since then.
This year's talks were the third time in a seven-year period that Barrick and Newmont seriously contemplated a merger. The companies have large and overlapping operations in Nevada.
Cowen and Co analyst Adam Graf said there could be some cost savings if Barrick and Newmont combine, but a big, flashy deal could leave investors worse off.
"I believe there are some synergies to be harvested in Nevada, but I think a mega-merger is not the best way to go about it," he said. Graf said the companies could form a joint venture, or Barrick could sell its Goldstrike complex to Newmont.
Separately, Newmont is embroiled in a major dispute with the government of Indonesia, and said on Thursday it is applying for an injunction to get workers back to its Batu Hijau mine as it fights a controversial tax on copper exports that led the company to halt shipments from the country earlier this year.
Barrick closed up 0.7 percent at C$20.18 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. Newmont rose 0.4 percent to $26.18 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Additional reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Michael Urquhart and David Gregorio)
April 27 Microsoft Corp slightly missed Wall Street's average revenue estimate for the latest quarter on Thursday, as sales of its Surface tablets and laptops slumped in the face of revamped competition in the personal computer market.