By Susan Taylor
| TORONTO, July 21
the world's second biggest gold miner by market value, hinted on
Thursday that it will boost its quarterly dividend later this
year, reflecting a 25 percent jump in bullion prices so far this
year.
Newmont, which posted market-beating quarterly profits on
Wednesday reflecting price, production and cost gains, will
review its gold price-linked dividend at an October board
meeting.
"It's certainly worth noting that if today's gold price is
maintained, our gold price-linked dividend would double in the
third quarter," Chief Financial Officer Laurie Brlas said on a
conference call with analysts Thursday morning.
"We do plan to reassess the dividend pay-out later this
year, as we go through our 2017 business planning process, and
would expect to be able to adjust it given our strong cash
performance."
In 2011, Colorado-based Newmont introduced a policy linking
its dividend to average gold prices for the preceding quarter.
The policy recommends an annual dividend of 10 cents per
share when the average London Bullion Market Association gold
price is up to $1,300 per ounce. That doubles to 20 cents a
share when gold ranges between $1,300 and $1,399 an ounce and
for each $100 an ounce increase above $1,399 the annual payout
increases at a rate of 20 cents per share.
The spot price of gold Thursday was $1,329.40, up
from $1,060.24 at the start of 2016 as investors seek a safe
haven during increasing geopolitical uncertainty and declining
real interest rates.
RBC Capital Markets analysts recently increased their gold
price target to $1,500 an ounce from $1,300 in 2017 and 2018,
but forecast a decline in 2020 to $1,300.
Newmont Chief Executive Gary Goldberg said the board of
directors will weigh the use of cash for debt reduction, project
investment and shareholder returns. Increasing the dividend is
preferable to share buybacks, he added.
Newmont shares, up 2.4 percent at $40.23 on Thursday, have
climbed 124 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor)