July 23 Newmont Mining Corp is negotiating an agreement with Indonesia that would enable the U.S. company to resume exports of copper concentrates, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it expected to "imminently" sign a memorandum of understanding allowing it to resume exports, which have been halted since January.

"We hope to reach an agreement with the government of Indonesia on an MoU or memorandum of understanding, which we would expect would lead to issuance of an export permit," Newmont spokesman Omar Jabara said. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Amran Abocar and Steve Orlofsky)