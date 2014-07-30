(Recasts; adds fresh quotes from CEO, background)
By Nicole Mordant
July 30 Newmont Mining Corp will stick
to a "parallel path" of arbitration and negotiation with the
government of Indonesia in an attempt to resolve an impasse over
copper concentrate exports, the company's chief executive said
on Wednesday.
The U.S.-based miner, which operates the Batu Hijau mine in
Indonesia, said its revised production outlook assumes receiving
an export permit by January 2015, a full year after exports were
halted.
"We're confident in our arbitration case. Otherwise, we
wouldn't have filed it," Newmont CEO Gary Goldberg said,
speaking on a conference call to discuss the gold and copper
producer's results and plans to develop a new gold mine.
"But we are really interested in finding a negotiated
solution with the government and want to continue down this
parallel path to resolve it as soon as possible," he said.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the biggest copper miner in
Indonesia, clinched a deal with the government last Friday
allowing it to resume copper concentrate exports from the
Southeast Asian country.
Newmont last week said it is negotiating an agreement to
restart exports, but an Indonesian official denied any talks had
taken place.
The international arbitration filing by the Denver,
Colorado-based miner has angered the Indonesian government.
Exports of concentrate were halted in January when the
government announced a sharp rise in export taxes, part of its
drive to force miners to build smelters and processing plants in
Southeast Asia's largest economy. Newmont halted production on
June 5, saying its concentrate storage facilities were full.
Goldberg said Newmont hopes to restart talks next week after
a break due to religious holidays this week in Indonesia.
Newmont is seeking interim relief from arbitrators so it can
resume production, but estimates such a ruling could take
several months, Goldberg said. Once received, a ramp up to full
production would take several weeks.
Newmont raised its gold production forecast for this year by
2 percent to between 4.7 million and 5 million ounces and
trimmed its costs applicable to sales forecast by 3 percent to a
range of $720 per ounce to $760 an ounce.
The miner also said late on Tuesday it plans to invest
around $1 billion in building a gold mine in Suriname.
