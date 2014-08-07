MELBOURNE Aug 7 Newmont Mining Corp
said on Thursday it is applying for an injunction to get workers
back to its Batu Hijau mine as it fights a controversial tax on
copper exports that led the company to halt shipments from
Indonesia this year.
The top U.S. gold miner stopped exporting copper concentrate
from the mine on the Indonesian island of Sumbawa in January
after the government introduced an escalating tax on metal
concentrates that climbed to 60 percent by 2017 in a push to
force miners to build smelters in the Southeast Asian country.
Newmont CEO Gary Goldberg said the company would "seek
interim injunctive relief to get our people back to work".
"We estimate it could take several months" to gain that
relief and it would take "at least several weeks to ramp back up
to full production if that relief is granted", Goldberg said in
a speech at an industry function in Melbourne.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)