April 20 Newmont Mining Corp is
conducting an investigation into certain
business activities of the company, its affiliates and
contractors in countries outside the United States, the miner
said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) on Wednesday.
Colorado-based Newmont said the investigation includes a
review of compliance with the requirements of the U.S. Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act. It is working with the SEC and the U.S.
Department of Justice on the investigation, it said.
As it could not predict the outcome of the investigation,
Newmont has not made any provision for it in its financial
statements.
Newmont spokesman Omar Jabara said in an email it was
company policy to conduct an investigation "when receiving
credible information or allegations". He declined to comment
further on the investigation.
Outside the United States, Newmont has operations in
Indonesia, Ghana, Australia, New Zealand, Peru and Suriname. It
is the world's second-biggest gold miner by market value.
