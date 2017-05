TORONTO, April 28 Newmont Mining Corp has terminated merger talks with Barrick Gold Corp , Barrick said on Monday.

In a brief statement, Barrick said that although it believes that a merger of the two gold miners would have been in the best interests of shareholders, Newmont's board has determined that the interests of Newmont's shareholders are best served by remaining independent.

(Reporting by Euan Rocha, Editing by Franklin Paul)