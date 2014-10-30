Oct 30 Newmont Mining Corp reported a smaller third-quarter profit on Thursday as gold and copper prices and production fell.

The largest U.S.-based gold miner said attributable net income from continuing operations was $210 million, or 42 cents a share, in the quarter, down from a profit of $419 million, or 84 cents a share, in the same period last year. (Reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)