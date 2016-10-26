(Adds CFO retiring, quarter's production and cost data)

Oct 26 Newmont Mining doubled its dividend on Wednesday and raised its production forecast for the year, as it reported a rise in third-quarter earnings, boosted by a higher gold price.

The world's second-biggest gold producer by market value also announced that it had appointed Nancy Buese as chief financial officer from Oct. 31 to replace Laurie Brlas, who is retiring.

Newmont, which also mines copper, kicked off the reporting season for large North American gold miners. They are expected to show improvement thanks to an average 19 percent rise in bullion prices in the third quarter from a year ago.

The miner said it expects the sale of its stake in the Batu Hijau copper and gold mine in Indonesia to close in the fourth quarter. It had been due to close in the third quarter but Newmont's chief executive told Reuters last month the approvals process was complex.

Greenwood Village, Colorado-based Newmont doubled its quarterly dividend to 5 cents from 2.5 cents.

The company also updated its dividend policy, which is linked to the price of gold. The revised policy has the potential to increase payout levels by more than 100 percent starting in the first quarter of 2017, Chief Executive Officer Gary Goldberg said in a statement.

Newmont reported net income from continuing operations of $169 million, or 32 cents a share, in the three months to end-September, up from $159 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Its adjusted net income increased to $202 million, or 38 cents per share, in the quarter from $70 million, or 13 cents per share in the same period in 2015.

Newmont also raised the lower end of its 2016 gold production forecast. It now expects to produce between 4.8 million and 5 million ounce of gold this year compared to a previous forecast of 4.7 million to 5.0 million ounces.

Attributable production at Newmont, which has mines in the Americas, Africa, Australia and Asia, rose to 1.25 million ounces in the quarter from 1.21 million a year ago.

The miner's all-in sustaining costs, the gold industry cost benchmark, rose to $925 an ounce from $879 an ounce before, hurt by "inventory adjustments" at its Yanacocha mine in Peru and Ahafo mine in Ghana. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio)