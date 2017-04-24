April 24 Newmont Mining reported slightly lower first-quarter net income on Monday after operations in Australia and South America were hit by poor weather.

The world's second-biggest gold producer by market value reported net income of $46 million, or 9 cents per share, in the three months to end-March. That compared with $52 million, or 10 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)