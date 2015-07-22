BRIEF-Hardinge reports Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Sales for quarter were soft at $64.6 million, down 5 pct from prior year's Q1
July 22 Newmont Mining Corp reported higher second-quarter adjusted earnings on Wednesday as lower oil prices and favorable exchange rates offset the impact of weaker metal prices.
Newmont, the world's No. 2 gold producer by ounces mined, said adjusted net earnings rose to $131 million, or 26 cents a share, in the quarter to end-June from $101 million, or 20 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S