FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
Gold miner Newmont's adjusted quarterly profit jumps 60 pct
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
U.S.
U.S. House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Jordanians protest against Israel at funeral of shot teenager
World
Jordanians protest against Israel at funeral of shot teenager
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Top News
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 25, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 13 hours ago

Gold miner Newmont's adjusted quarterly profit jumps 60 pct

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp, the world's second-biggest gold producer by market value, reported a 60 percent jump in adjusted quarterly profit on Tuesday, as production improved.

The company's adjusted net income rose to $248 million, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $155 million, or 30 cents a share, a year earlier.

Newmont's revenue rose to $1.88 billion from $1.67 billion a year earlier as gold production grew 13.3 percent to 1.4 million ounces in the quarter. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.