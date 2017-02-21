(Corrects year-ago figure in the second paragraph to "$276
million" from "$254 million")
Feb 21 Gold and copper miner Newmont Mining Corp
reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday as the
company took an impairment charge of $974 million.
The company's net loss attributable to stockholders from
continuing operations widened to $391 million, or 73 cents per
share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $276 million,
or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total sales at the world's second-biggest gold producer by
market value rose 23.2 percent to $1.79 billion.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru and Nicole Mordant in
Vancouver; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)