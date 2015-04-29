April 29 Newmont Mining Corp said on Wednesday it has tentatively agreed to sell its Waihi gold mining operation in New Zealand to OceanaGold Corp for around $106 million plus a one percent net smelter royalty.

As part of the deal, OceanaGold will acquire all of Waihi's open pit and underground mining assets and liabilities, including all social, environmental and employee obligations, Newmont said in a statement.

