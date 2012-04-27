April 27 Newmont Mining Corp would put
its money into projects in other countries if environmental
changes to its proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine in Peru
proved economically unfeasible, the head of the U.S. company
said on Friday.
"We have other options if it is not favorable," Chief
Executive Officer Richard O'Brien told Wall Street analysts on a
conference call.
He said the Conga plan, approved by Peru's government in
October 2010 but the subject of intense protests by farmers and
environmentalists, was reviewed this year by independent
experts, who confirmed that the environmental impact met
Peruvian and international standards.
But it also recommended some changes in the location of a
waste dump near lakes to which local opponents have objected.
O'Brien said Newmont was assessing the economic implications
of the changes. "If Conga cannot be developed ... in a safe,
socially and environmentally responsible manner ... then we will
reallocate that capital to other development projects in our
portfolio, including opportunities in Nevada, Australia, Ghana,
and Indonesia."