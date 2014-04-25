April 25 Newmont Mining Corp

* Newmont Mining Corp CEO says copper concentrate barn in Indonesia on track to fill up in the second half of May

* Newmont CEO says if storage runs out, will be forced to scale back production in Indonesia

* Newmont CEO says "cautiously optimistic" that company will get approval to export in the coming weeks, and that export duties "will be clarified" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Allison Martell)