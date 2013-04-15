BRIEF-U.S. court of appeals affirms earlier judgment in favor of iStar
* Court affirmed judgment in matter of U.S. Home Corporation v. Settlers Crossing, L.L.C., iStar Inc. et al
NEW YORK, April 15 Newmont Mining Corp : * U.S. shares of Barrick Gold Corp down 4.5 percent in
premarket trading * Down 4.9 percent in premarket trading * U.S. shares of Goldcorp Inc down 6.8 percent in premarket
trading
* Court affirmed judgment in matter of U.S. Home Corporation v. Settlers Crossing, L.L.C., iStar Inc. et al
* Creditors seen approving chip unit as loan collateral - sources (Adds creditors likely to approve loans with chip business as collateral)