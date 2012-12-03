(Corrects headline, bullet point and paragraph 2 to make clear
By Julie Gordon and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay
Dec 3 Newmont Mining Corp said on Monday
Chief Executive Richard O'Brien will step down on March 1,
making Newmont the third major gold miner to announce the
departure of its CEO this year.
The world's No.2 gold producer said its current chief
operating officer and president, Gary Goldberg, will take the
reins from O'Brien, who is also retiring from his position on
the Newmont board.
The leadership change comes as the world's top gold miners
are scrambling to replace reserves and boost production, all
while keeping soaring costs under control.
The struggle has already claimed Aaron Regent, who was
ousted from the top job at Barrick Gold Corp in June,
and Tye Burt, who lost his job at Kinross Gold Corp in
August.
Goldberg, who joined Newmont in December 2011, will face the
task of reviving Newmont, which has seen its annual gold sales
fall by about 15 percent since 2006 as it has struggled with
rising costs and falling output.
"They have no growth and over the last five years production
has actually fallen," said George Topping, a mining analyst with
Stifel Nicolaus in Toronto, adding that Goldberg will need to
address operational issues at Newmont's existing mines.
Topping also said Newmont will have to look for other assets
to stabilize production.
"That's going to have to involve the acquisition of smaller
mining companies," he said.
Greenwood Village, Colorado-based Newmont has struggled with
its development stage projects, including a delay at its $5
billion Conga project in Peru after violent protests over the
massive gold mine. It also took a write-down as it shelved its
Hope Bay development in Nunavut, a northern Canadian territory.
On the operations side, the miner's third quarter income
attributable to shareholders tumbled 26 percent as costs rose
and output fell at mines in Indonesia, Ghana and Australia.
"The issue of rising costs and mine development delays is
industry wide," said Elizabeth Collins, a mining analyst at
Morningstar in the Chicago area.
"The new CEO will be facing the same issues. It is getting
increasing hard for the largest gold companies to grow
production without suffering from extremely high costs."
Barrick has grappled in recent months with soaring costs and
delays at its Pascua-Lama mine in South America, while Kinross
took a massive write-down related to its Tasiast mine in
Mauritania, which has so far failed to live up to expectation.
Newmont, which has projects around the world, said last
month that it expects 2012 production to be at the lower end of
its target range of 5 million to 5.1 million ounces.
Increasing that output will likely be a key focus for
Goldberg, who served as chairman of the U.S. National Mining
Association from 2008 to 2010 and worked at top global miner Rio
Tinto for three decades before joining Newmont.
Shares of Newmont fell 2.2 percent to $46.06 on Monday on
the New York Stock Exchange, amid a drop in the broader gold
sector on uncertainty over the outcome of U.S. budget talks.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Toronto and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay
in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Marguerita Choy)