April 26 Newmont Mining Corp, the
world's second-largest gold producer, said its quarterly profit
rose as gold prices outpaced higher labor and power costs at its
mines.
First-quarter earnings were $561 million, or $1.13 per
share, compared with $514 million, or $1.04 per share in the
year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose to $2.68 billion.
During the quarter, spot gold gained 8 percent --
from $1,563.80 per ounce to $1,688.29 on March 30. Copper
climbed 11 percent, with benchmark May COMEX futures
moving up from $3.44 per pound to $3.82.
In February, Newmont said it expected a rise in costs for
gold and copper in 2012, mainly due to higher labor and power
prices and estimated lower production at a mine in Indonesia.
The Denver-based company also operates mines in Ghana, Peru,
Australia and Nevada.
The company said gold production in 2012 was expected to be
about 5 million ounces to 5.2 million ounces and copper
production 150 million pounds to 170 million pounds.
It said 2012 costs applicable to sales for gold are expected
to be between $625 and $675 per ounce, and copper between $1.80
and $2.20 per pound. They were $591 per ounce and $1.26 per
pound respectively in 2011.
Newmont said the outlook also reflected lower expected
production at its Batu Hijau mine in Indonesia, where the
company is processing lower grade stockpiles until late 2013.