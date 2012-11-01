Nov 1 Newmont Mining Corp, the world's
second-largest gold producer, reported a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit after a steep fall in production and a sharp
rise in costs at its big Batu Hijau copper and gold mine in
Indonesia.
Newmont also said it expected total full-year attributable
output to be at the low end of its previous forecast of 5.0-5.1
million ounces of gold and 145 to 165 million pounds of copper.
The company said costs related to copper sales more than
doubled in the third quarter, and that it now expects such costs
to be between $2.20 and $2.35 per pound in 2012, higher than its
prior forecast of between $1.80 and $2.20.
Gold output at Batu Hijau, on Sumbawa island, plunged to
7,000 ounces on an attributable basis in the quarter from 65,000
a year earlier.
Copper production fell to 19 million pounds from 41 million.
Newmont said last month it planned to lay off 100 people
from a workforce of 4,000 at its biggest copper mine to reduce
operating costs at a time of low output. Worker pay has
increased 25 percent in the past two years.
Indonesian workers have been demanding a bigger share of the
profits from the mining boom in southeast Asia's biggest
economy.
Newmont, which also has mines in Africa, Australia, Canada
and the United States, said total copper production fell 38
percent in the quarter ended Sept. 30, while attributable gold
production dropped 5 percent to 1.24 million ounces.
Lower ore grades at its Tanami mine in Australia and the
Ahafo mine in Ghana also weighed on production.
Net income attributable to Newmont stockholders fell 26
percent to $367 million, or 74 cents per share, from $493
million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 86 cents per
share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 91 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 10 percent to $2.48 billion.
Shares of the Denver-based company were down 2 percent after
the bell on Thursday. They closed at $53.22 on the New York
Stock Exchange.