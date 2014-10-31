Oct. 31 New Nordic Healthbrands AB :

* Q3 net sales 65.2 million Swedish crowns versus 58.3 million crowns

* Q3 operating profit 5.1 million crowns versus 3.2 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA 5.8 million crowns versus 3.9 million crowns

* Plans to reach a gross margin of minimum 65 percent in the next few years through different means Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: