Domino's Pizza quarterly profit jumps 37.4 pct
April 27 Domino's Pizza Inc's reported a 37.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand in the United States and more revenue from franchisees.
July 31 New Nordic Healthbrands AB : * Says Q2 net sales SEK 74.9 million versus SEK 58.9 million * Says Q2 EBITDA increased to SEK 4.7 million versus SEK 3.6 million * Says Q2 operating profit SEK 4.0 million versus SEK 2.9 million * Source text: bit.ly/WOq83S * Further company coverage
April 27 Domino's Pizza Inc's reported a 37.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand in the United States and more revenue from franchisees.
CAIRO, April 27 Egypt's Trade Ministry on Thursday imposed a tariff on the exports of fresh and frozen fish of 12,000 Egyptian pounds per tonne for four months.