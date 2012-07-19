July 19 New Oriental Education & Technology
Group Inc rejected on Thursday claims by short seller
Muddy Waters that the Chinese education firm's accounts were
fraudulent in claiming full ownership of its centers.
New Oriental, whose stock slumped after the allegations came
out and it revealed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
was investigating its finances, said it stood by its previous
report that all 664 of its schools and learning centers as of
May 31, 2012 were its own.
It said the Muddy Waters report contained numerous factual
errors and misleading speculation.
Muddy Waters alleged that New Oriental had lied about its
entire store network being company-owned and that the company
had numerous franchisees. It said franchise fees were used to
inflate its cash balances.
New Oriental, which offers English language tuition and test
preparation courses in China, has grown from a small
night-school to one of the largest providers of private
educational services, said it was considering what action to
take in response to the allegations.
Shares of New Oriental, which now has a market value of
$1.47 billion, were up about 13 percent at $10.75 in early
trades on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They closed
at $9.50 on Wednesday after crashing about 35 percent.