By Kathy Finn
| NEW ORLEANS
NEW ORLEANS Feb 11 Revelers in New Orleans
celebrated Carnival and Mardi Gras with parades, giant floats
and parties that were expected to attract about a million people
to the city and its historic French Quarter and generate an
estimated $300 million.
Eight years after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans,
local organizers of the celebrations predicted Carnival 2013
would be one of the best ever.
"People are just amazed by Carnival in New Orleans," said Ed
Muniz, the 72-year-old founder and captain of Krewe of Endymion,
one of the largest parades during Mardi Gras, whose celebrity
grand marshals have included Britney Spears and Dolly Parton.
Pop star Kelly Clarkson has the honor this year.
"And Mardi Gras is bigger now than it has ever been in my
lifetime," Muniz added.
Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is the final day of the weeks-
long Carnival season. It is devoted to unfettered frivolity and
partying in the final hours before Ash Wednesday, which begins
the Lenten season of sacrifice in the Catholic Church.
This year's celebration comes less than two weeks after New
Orleans hosted Super Bowl XLVII, which stuffed local hotels to
capacity.
Muniz decided that his krewe, or parade organization, should
try to capitalize on the Super Bowl lead-in by putting on an
even bigger show than usual, so he capped this year's parade
with the largest float ever seen in New Orleans.
Stretching 330-feet (101-meters) long, the nine-segment
float carried more than 220 riders, with each segment
represented by an amusement park ride. It was the highlight of
the three-hour Krewe of Endymion, one of dozens held during
Carnival.
Troy Johnston of Jackson, Miss., looked slightly dazed in
his purple, green and gold jester costume as he prepared to
climb aboard a float during the weekend parade.
"This is really going to be something," he said.
Spectacularly colored, lighted floats filled with masked
riders stretched as far as the eye could see, and marching bands
and dancers practiced their struts.
Johnston, who had been coming to Carnival for years, was
convinced by a former college friend to ride in the Endymion
parade.
"We always came to Endymion when we were in college. Now we
both have families and we're both 40, it's a bucket list thing,"
he said as he joined a dozen other riders on a two-level float
painted with flowers and mythical figures engulfed in flames.
Most of Carnival's revenue is generated in the city's
hotels, restaurants and bars. But Carnival krewe members
contribute millions of dollars by buying costumes and "throws" -
the plastic-bead necklaces and krewe-themed trinkets that float
riders toss to the crowds as parades move along the streets.
"We bring in eight million pounds of plastic a year," said
Dan Kelley, who is president of Krewe of Endymion and the CEO of
the Beads by the Dozen LLC, which provides the materials for the
throws.
Parade riders will toss countless handfuls of the trinkets
as the Carnival 2013 season winds toward its Tuesday night
close.
