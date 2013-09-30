Fiat Chrysler chairman says not interested in "big merger deal"
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann said on Friday he was not interested in a "big merger deal" for the car maker but wanted the company to prosper.
Sept 30 Fitch Ratings on Monday revised the city of New Orleans, Louisiana's bonds rating outlook to negative from stable.
The outlook revision reflects the city's credit weakness, jail and police mandated spending and fire pension contributions which have placed additional pressure on operations and overall weak pension funding levels, the rating agency said in a statement.
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.