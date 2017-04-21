Linde, Praxair reach agreement on details of merger
FRANKFURT German industrial gases group Linde and U.S. peer Praxair have reached a deal in principle on details of their proposed $70 billion merger, Linde said on Wednesday.
Healthcare services provider Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (NARY.NS) said it would buy NewRise Healthcare Private Ltd from Panacea Biotec Ltd (PNCA.NS) for an enterprise value of 1.80 billion rupees ($27.87 million).
The acquisition will help expand its footprint in Gurugram in northern India, Narayana Hrudayalaya said on Friday. bit.ly/2oayd4R
NewRise Healthcare, the 230-bed multi-speciality hospital, is in final stages of completion, and is likely to be commissioned in the next nine months, Bengaluru-based Narayana Hrudayalaya added.
On a separate note, Panacea Biotec said its associate company PanEra Biotec Private Ltd would sell all of its preference shares in NewRise Healthcare to Narayana Hrudayalaya.
Shares of New Delhi-based Panacea Biotec jumped as much as 9.8 percent, to their highest since March 2, while Narayana Hrudayalaya's stocks were little changed.
($1 = 64.5850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
FRANKFURT German industrial gases group Linde and U.S. peer Praxair have reached a deal in principle on details of their proposed $70 billion merger, Linde said on Wednesday.
HONG KONG/BEIJING Chinese state-owned Sinochem and ChemChina are in merger talks to create the world's biggest industrial chemicals firm, to be headed by Sinochem chief Ning Gaoning, four people with knowledge of the negotiations said.