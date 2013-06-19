BRIEF-Cloudera Inc files for IPO up to $200 million of common stock
* Cloudera Inc files for IPO up to $200 million of common stock
LONDON, June 19 Newriver Retail Ltd : * Proposed £67 million placing
NEW YORK, March 31 A Toronto investment firm that has spent 15 years suing Enron Corp's banks to recoup losses on bonds it bought shortly before the energy company went bankrupt may pursue a lawsuit seeking damages from three of those banks, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday.
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.