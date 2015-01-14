BRIEF- Baxalta files lawsuit against Chugai Pharmaceutical and Genentech
* Says Baxalta filed a lawsuit against the company and Genentech Inc., in U.S. on May 4
Jan 14 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Initiates phase II study of sNN0031 in patients with Parkinson's disease
* Activist investor Starboard Value LP has taken 5.7 percent stake in Parexel International Corp- WSJ, citing sources