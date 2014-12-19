Dec 19 Share's in Italian drugmaker Newron
Pharmaceuticals soared to a six-year high on Friday as
European regulators gave a green light to its experimental
Parkinson's disease drug Xadago.
The medicine, also known as safinamide, is the first new
drug in 10 years to receive a positive opinion from the European
Medicines Agency for the treatment of Parkinson's, marking a
landmark for the small Milan-based firm.
"2015 will see the company join an elite group of European
biotechnology companies that have managed to develop and get a
drug launched on to the market," said Samir Devani of Rx
Securities.
Newron is partnering with privately-held drugmaker Zambon to
market the drug, which analysts expect to compete with Azilect
from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Lundbeck
.
Swiss-listed shares in Newron were 13 percent higher at
26.30 francs by 1345 GMT, after hitting a high of 30.40.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by David Clarke)