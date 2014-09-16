UPDATE 7-U.S. Congress passes short-term bill to avert government shutdown
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
Sept 16 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA : * Says net loss for the first six months of 2014 amounts to 4.6 million euros,
compared to 2.4 million euros in 2013 * Says H1 licence income of 1.3 million euros versus 1.799 million euros in H1 2013 * In H1 invested 6.5 million euros into drug development and preparations for
regulatory submission of safinamide * Says H1 net research and development expenses are 2.6 million euros, up from H1 2013 expenses of 0.8 million euros * Says H1 revenues were 1.4 million euros versus 2.2 million euros year ago * Cash & short term investments of 31.4 euros million should take company well
into 2016, beyond expected key value inflexion points * Source text - bit.ly/1m9Zw8y * Further company coverage
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
SAO PAULO, April 28 Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA reported on Friday a net profit of 183.5 million reais ($57.8 million), 81 percent below its earnings a year earlier when proceedings from some divestitures had boosted profits.