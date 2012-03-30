* Existing laws should enhance broker duties, says coalition
* SEC should avoid "over-response" to brokerage concerns
By Suzanne Barlyn
March 30 New U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission rules that could require certain brokers to act in
clients' best interests should enhance, not replace, laws that
establish responsibilities for some financial advisers, a
coalition of investor advocacy and trade groups wrote late
Thursday.
The letter to SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro, from groups that
include the Consumer Federation of America and AARP, is the
latest development in an ongoing debate about upgrading the
standard of client care for brokers who give personalized
investment advice.
The agency is developing new rules that would protect
investors by creating higher standards for those brokers. Calls
for the change gained traction during the 2008 financial crisis.
While the brokerage industry generally supports the change,
it is concerned about how it may affect how brokers are
compensated, among other things. Brokers are paid through
commissions they receive when investors buy and sell securities.
Many other types of financial advisers receive a flat annual fee
for their services.
Enhancing broker responsibilities to clients would "provide
badly needed and long overdue protections for individuals" but
the changes must be "properly implemented," the coalition wrote.
Financial advisers who register with the SEC must act as
fiduciaries, or in their clients' best interests. But brokerage
firm advisers, who must register with the industry's private
regulator, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, only
have to sell investments that are "suitable," based on factors
such as a client's age and risk tolerance.
Brokers may earn more from some investment options they
pitch to clients, something investor advocates say could
motivate a broker to push a more lucrative product. Flat fees
that investment advisers charge, along with the different rules
they must follow, typically prevent such potential conflicts of
interest, say investor advocates.
The coalition in its letter addressed points made in a July
letter to the SEC from the Securities Industry and Financial
Markets Association, or SIFMA, a trade group representing major
retail brokerages.
SIFMA expressed support for a fiduciary standard for brokers
but said using established case law and legal interpretations of
"fiduciary" in the context of the brokerage industry would be
"commercially impractical" because of the differences in how
brokerages and investment advisers run their businesses.
While the coalition said it understands that the SEC must
consider how new regulations could affect the brokerage
industry's ability to earn money and sell certain types of
securities, the agency should also "avoid an over-response" to
the industry's concerns.
The industry, the coalition wrote in its letter, either
misunderstands fiduciary law or is making an "unwarranted
effort" to limit the scope of possible changes.
Other groups that signed the letter include the Investment
Adviser Association and the Certified Financial Planner Board of
Standards.
A SIFMA spokesman declined to immediately comment.
(Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and
Mark Porter)